National election will be held on time: Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said that the upcoming national election will be held at the scheduled time.
“The Chief Adviser called us to ensure that the election will be held on time. There should be no doubt or confusion about this,” he said.
Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to journalists after a meeting between a BNP delegation and Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna tonight .
Regarding the recent attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, the BNP secretary general said, “We have made our position clear about the attack on Nurul Haque Nur. We believe this was a very heinous act. In the current political situation, it is extremely concerning. This incident needs to be thoroughly investigated.”
He further said, “We fear that a certain force is trying to delay the election. However, there is no scope for that. The election will be held on time.”
The BNP delegation at the meeting with the Chief Adviser was led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and AZM Zahid Hossain were also present at the meeting.