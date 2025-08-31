National election will be held on time: Fakhrul

Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to journalists after a meeting between a BNP delegation and Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna tonight .

Regarding the recent attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, the BNP secretary general said, “We have made our position clear about the attack on Nurul Haque Nur. We believe this was a very heinous act. In the current political situation, it is extremely concerning. This incident needs to be thoroughly investigated.”

He further said, “We fear that a certain force is trying to delay the election. However, there is no scope for that. The election will be held on time.”