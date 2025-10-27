Election to be cancelled if unfair, Jamaat seeks announcement from Chief Adviser

Noting that a fair election is possible if political parties are sincere and the administration remains neutral, Abdullah Taher said that Jamaat will “place garlands around the necks” of whoever wins in a fair contest.

He identified the absence of fair elections as one of the main reasons behind the country’s “failures” over the past 54 years.

“The next election must be free and fair. All parties must adhere to the electoral code of conduct. However, the biggest challenge is not merely the public pledges of major parties; they must also exercise self-restraint and bring about change within themselves,” he stated.

Claiming that Bangladesh is facing a crisis of leadership, Taher remarked, “The country has witnessed many struggles and many changes. Yet those who came to power after those changes did not work in harmony with the aspirations of the people. Instead, they engaged in corruption and destructive practices that squandered opportunities for genuine transformation. They created inequality, fostered decay within society, and replaced good governance with bad governance, depriving people of their due.”