Bill passed allowing lifetime use of property after transfer, sparking debate in parliament

The bill states that after a parent or grandparent gifts property to their child or grandchild, or vice versa, or between a husband and wife, the donor may continue to enjoy the property during their lifetime.

If the recipient dies during the donor’s lifetime, the right to enjoy the property will remain, and the property will transfer to the recipient’s heirs in accordance with the law.

In the statement of objectives and reasons for the bill, Law Minister Asaduzzaman said that although the existing law contains provisions governing the transfer of property, it has no specific provision allowing a person to gift property while retaining the right to enjoy it throughout their lifetime.

He said the proposed lifetime rights would constitute a distinct method of transferring property.

The provision would apply equally to people of all faiths. It would not affect or conflict with ordinary gifts, hiba under Muslim law, or any other legally recognised form of property transfer.