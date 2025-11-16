You weren’t placed in power to sign secret deals with foreigners: Rizvi

Criticising the chief adviser further, he said, “People want to live; they want assurance of two square meals a day. You are not paying attention to that. There is no effort to regulate the market. Farmers are being crushed. If someone buys rice, they cannot afford potatoes. Protect the low-income people and the farmers; show that this is truly a pro-people government.”

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi further said that the country now has an opportunity to correct past mistakes and forge a new path. “There is now a chance to fulfil the expectations of the people by prioritising the independence, sovereignty and national security of the country.”

Accusing the interim government of failing to meet public expectations, the senior BNP leader said, “Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina signed an agreement with India’s power company Adani so that India would keep her in power. Sheikh Hasina never signed deals in the interest of the country. She made numerous secret agreements with India purely to remain in office. And now we see the beginning of the era of Dr Yunus. Surely there will be agreements with foreign companies if it is in the national interest. But no deal can be allowed that undermines the sovereignty and security of the country.”