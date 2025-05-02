NCP rally
No election before AL’s trial, reforms, NCP leaders say
No election will be held in this country before the trial of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and carrying out reforms, National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders said on Friday.
The leaders said this at a rally of the party at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital in the afternoon.
NCP leaders further said the interim government and the political parties are dilly dallying over banning the Awami League.
According to them, the Awami League will be banned in the country. The people made this decision on 5 August last year. Despite this, if someone tries to rehabilitate the AL, the July fighters will prevent them.
Addressing the rally, NCP Joint Principal Coordinator Tariqul Islam said, “The interim government and the political parties are showing excuses over banning the Awami League. This is shameful. Don’t show us the High Court. The July revolution did not take place following the High Court.”
Stating that the July generation wants to know why the AL will not be banned, Tariqul further said they don’t want to see any form of bureaucratic red tape in banning the Awami League. “AL must be banned through consensus of all the parties. We have to go for elections only after the trial of Awami League and carrying out the reforms.”
Stating that they have driven away “killer Hasina”, NCP’s Joint Convener Tajnuva Jabeen told the rally that they need to hold on this victory.
According to her, an attempt has been going on to rehabilitate the Awami League. Issuing a warning against this initiative, she said the AL will never be able to do politics in this land again.
Ashraf Uddin Mahdi, another Joint Convener of the party said, “Killer Hasina has to be brought back to Bangladesh and should be hanged at the gallows. Besides this, it would be betrayal with the martyrs if another election before fundamental reforms is organised.”
Atik Mujahid, yet another Joint Convener of NCP said, “The Awami League and the aides of Hasina are threats to the country’s security and sovereignty. They cannot live in Bangladesh.”
NCP’s Joint Member Secretary Humaira Nur said Awami League exploited the people for more than 15 years. They did not allow the people to cast their votes. The corrupted and genocidal Awami League must be banned so that it could not repeat those incidents.
According to this leader, Bangladesh will no longer run following the “prescription” of Delhi.
Addressing the interim government, NCP’s Joint Member Secretary Mahin Sarkar said no dilly dallying will be acceptable over banning the Awami League and there could be no election before the reforms.
Tahsin Riaz, another Joint Member Secretary of the party said, “The future politics will be the politics of driving out the Awami League from Bangladesh; it will be the politics of chasing away from the country the journalists who supported the Awami League.”
NCP Organiser Rafiqul Islam Ainee said banning the genocidal Awami League should be the priority of the interim government. This would be one of the main reforms of this government.
The party’s Joint Principal Coordinator Ali Naser Khan said the family members of the martyred will decide whether the AL would do politics in Bangladesh or not.
NCP Organiser Mostaq Ahmad Shishir said that the people on 5 August last year made their decision that the Awami League will be banned in this country. The July fighters will prevent any attempt to rehabilitate the AL.
Alleging that several political parties have been conspiring against the NCP, its central leader Mohammad Ataullah warned, “Those who would conspire against the NCP will face their annihilation.”
July mass uprising martyr Khaled Saifullah’s father Kamrul Hasan also addressed the rally. “Seventy bullets were fired at the chest of my son. How many bullets do you need to kill a person? No election will be allowed until the trial of killings.”
NCP Convener Nahid Islam joined the rally around 4:45 pm.
Apart from him, the party’s Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Principal Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Senior Joint Convener Samatha Sharmin, Principal Coordinator Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah and other senior leaders were on the stage.