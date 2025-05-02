No election before AL’s trial, reforms, NCP leaders say

No election will be held in this country before the trial of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and carrying out reforms, National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders said on Friday.

The leaders said this at a rally of the party at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital in the afternoon.

NCP leaders further said the interim government and the political parties are dilly dallying over banning the Awami League.

According to them, the Awami League will be banned in the country. The people made this decision on 5 August last year. Despite this, if someone tries to rehabilitate the AL, the July fighters will prevent them.