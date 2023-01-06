Politics

Stage collapses during Quader's speech at BCL programme

Dhaka University

The stage of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s 75th founding anniversary programme collapsed in the Dhaka University campus when Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader was delivering his speech.

Apart from Quader, present and former leaders of the student organisation were on the stage during the collapse. Some of them sustained mild injuries. The stage is believed to have collapsed due to overcrowding.

The incident took place in front of the Aparajeyo Bangla sculpture at 4:10 pm when Obaidul Quader began his speech to inaugurate a rally marking the BCL’s founding anniversary.

The formalities of the rally began with the hoisting of the national and party flags and the national and party anthems in front of Aparajeyo Bangla. After the speech of BCL president Saddam Hossain, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader came to the dais and started delivering his speech.

All of a sudden, the stage collapsed with all present on the stage, seemingly due to overcrowding.

Witnesses said Obaidul Quader also fell down with others, but did not suffer any major injuries. Among the injured are Jubo Mohila League general secretary Sharmin Sultana Lily and BCL former general secretary Golam Rabbani.

However, Obaidul Quader stood up again and announced the opening of the rally at 4:17 pm.

