Khaleda Zia’s constituencies: Alternative candidates kept ready
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has kept alternative candidates ready in all three constituencies from which its chairperson, Khaleda Zia, was expected to contest the election.
Nomination papers have been collected on her behalf for the Bogura, Dinajpur and Feni constituencies and these are scheduled to be submitted today, Monday.
Meanwhile, in preparation for the upcoming election, the BNP has so far made changes to its candidates in at least 15 constituencies.
Party sources have stated that these changes were introduced after considering grassroots-level surveys, internal dissatisfaction and political calculations, with the aim of ensuring victory for the party’s electoral symbol, the “Sheaf of Paddy”.
Today, Monday, is the final day for submitting nomination papers.
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since 23 November due to serious illness. According to the BNP, she is currently passing through a critical phase.
A party source stated that, under these circumstances, alternative candidates have been kept ready in all three of Khaleda Zia’s constituencies.
In Feni-1 (Fulgazi, Parshuram and Chhagalnaiya), Khaleda Zia’s nomination paper will be submitted today, Monday by the constituency’s election coordinator and Dhaka South Metropolitan BNP convener, Rafiqul Alam (Majnu).
If Khaleda Zia is unable to contest the election, he may become the BNP candidate for that seat.
On Khaleda Zia’s behalf, Morshed Alam, president of the Gabtali upazila BNP and former upazila Parishad chairman, has collected nomination papers for Bogura-7 (Gabtali).
For Dinajpur-3 (Sadar), nomination papers have been collected by former mayor Syed Jahangir Alam.
Both Morshed Alam and Jahangir Alam told Prothom Alo that, following instructions from the party’s top leadership, they had also collected nomination papers in their own names.
They stated that they would submit the papers upon receiving final directives.
Changes in candidates
Candidates have been changed in at least 15 constituencies so far. At the same time, the BNP has left 15 seats for its allies and partners in the joint anti-fascist movement.
However, the party has not officially disclosed to the media the names of candidates who have been replaced or newly nominated. According to relevant sources, the full list of BNP candidates may be announced today, Monday.
According to the latest information, it has been finalised that BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will contest not only from Bogura-6 (Sadar) but also from Dhaka-17 (Gulshan-Banani-Cantonment).
Yesterday, Sunday, Abdus Salam, a member of the chairperson’s advisory council, was appointed as the chief election coordinator for that constituency.
In Dhaka-17, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho had previously been the BNP alliance candidate and had already begun campaigning. He will now contest the Bhola Sadar constituency instead.
Saiful Alam Nirob had been announced as the candidate for Dhaka-12 (Tejgaon-Hatirjheel-Sher-e-Bangla Nagar). Subsequently, the seat was allocated to Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party, an ally in the joint movement. He will contest the election using the Kodal (Spade) symbol.
In Narayanganj-5, businessman Md Masuduzzaman had initially received the party nomination. After he expressed unwillingness to contest the election, the nomination was instead given to former president of Narayanganj BNP candidate, Abul Kalam.
In addition to changes in Dhaka, multiple constituencies in Chattogram have also seen candidate replacements.
In Chattogram-6 (Raozan), Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury had earlier been announced as the candidate. He has been replaced by Golam Akbar Khondakar. Recently, a violent clash occurred between supporters of the two leaders in Raozan.
Following this incident, the post of central vice-chairman held by Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury was suspended. At the same time, the Chattogram North District BNP committee led by Golam Akbar Khondakar was dissolved; he had been serving as the committee’s convener.
A responsible BNP source stated that Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury was not invited to the recent views meeting held with party candidates by acting chairman Tarique Rahman. The meeting took place on 20 December.
The Chattogram-14 (Chandanaish–Satkania) constituency had been kept vacant for Omar Faruk, son of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chairman Oli Ahmed.
Yesterday, Sunday, Oli Ahmed’s party joined the alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami. As a result, the BNP has nominated former upazila chairman Jasim Uddin as its candidate for this constituency. Earlier, in Chattogram-4, Aslam Chowdhury was nominated in place of Kazi Salahuddin.
In addition, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has been shifted from Chattogram-11 and nominated as the party’s candidate for Chattogram-10 (Double Mooring, Pahartali, Halishahar and Khulshi).
In Chattogram-11 (Port–Patenga), the BNP has nominated Sayeed Al Noman, son of the party’s late vice-chairman Abdullah Al Noman.
Yesterday, Sunday, BNP leader Mir Shahe Alam was nominated for Bogura-2 (Shibganj). This seat had previously been allocated to Mahmudur Rahman, president of Nagorik Oikya, a partner party of the Ganatantra Mancha.
However, he is facing complications related to loan default, which are currently under trial in court.
Candidates have also been changed in Brahmanbaria-4 (Akhaura–Kasba), Munshiganj-2 (Tongibari–Louhajang) and Munshiganj-3 (Sadar and Gazaria).
In Brahmanbaria-4, Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan has been nominated in place of former secretary Mushfiqur Rahman. Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan is the brother of Abdur Rahman Sunny, a close aide to Tarique Rahman.
In Munshiganj-2, ACME Group chairman Mizanur Rahman Sinha had initially been nominated; he has been replaced by BNP central joint secretary General Abdus Salam Azad.
In Munshiganj-3, district BNP member secretary Md Mohiuddin Ahmed has been nominated in place of Quamruzzaman Ratan. Mohiuddin Ahmed is the brother of former BNP member of parliament for this constituency, Abdul Hai.
Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman resigned from his post on Saturday. He has been nominated for Jhenaidah-1 (Shailkupa), a constituency that had previously been kept vacant.
In Narail-2, Fariduzzaman Farhad, chairman of the National People’s Party (NPP), has been nominated instead of district BNP general secretary Monirul Islam.
Candidates have also been changed in Jashore-1 (Sharsha), Jashore-5 (Manirampur), and Jashore-6 (Keshabpur). In Jashore-1, former BNP central office secretary Mofiqul Hasan has been replaced by Sharsha upazila BNP general secretary Nuruzzaman Liton.
In Jashore-5, Mufti Rashid bin Wakkas, senior joint secretary general of Bangladesh Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam, has been nominated in place of Iqbal Hossain.
In Jashore-6, Abul Hossain, president of Keshabpur upazila BNP, has been nominated in place of former Chhatra Dal president Kazi Rawnaqul Islam.
In Madaripur-1 (Shibchar), the BNP has nominated Nadira Akter in place of Kamal Zaman Mollah.
Ahead of the 12 February election, the BNP announced candidates in 272 constituencies in two phases. Subsequently, a further 15 constituencies were allocated to allies and partner parties.
Nominations for the remaining 13 constituencies were also finalised, although the names were not publicly announced.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo on Sunday night, “To the best of my knowledge, nominations for all 300 constituencies have been finalised. As nominations have been granted incrementally, one or two each day, it has not been possible to make a formal announcement.”
Regarding changes in candidates, Amir Khasru stated that this was not unusual. He noted that in every election, changes are often made even at the final moment before nomination papers are submitted, due to various considerations.