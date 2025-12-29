Khaleda Zia’s constituencies: Alternative candidates kept ready

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has kept alternative candidates ready in all three constituencies from which its chairperson, Khaleda Zia, was expected to contest the election.

Nomination papers have been collected on her behalf for the Bogura, Dinajpur and Feni constituencies and these are scheduled to be submitted today, Monday.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the upcoming election, the BNP has so far made changes to its candidates in at least 15 constituencies.

Party sources have stated that these changes were introduced after considering grassroots-level surveys, internal dissatisfaction and political calculations, with the aim of ensuring victory for the party’s electoral symbol, the “Sheaf of Paddy”.

Today, Monday, is the final day for submitting nomination papers.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since 23 November due to serious illness. According to the BNP, she is currently passing through a critical phase.