BNP withdraws dawn to dusk hartal after 6 hrs in Bhola

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) cut short their daylong general strike in Bhola by six hours which they called protesting the death of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) district unit president Noor-e-Alam, in a clash between police and supporters of the main opposition party.

The party said the decision was taken considering people's sufferings. Senior BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy made the announcement at a press briefing held at district party office on Thursday noon.

Gayeshwar alleged, “We have not seen any punitive measures or any action against police till date.” He also demanded compensation for the families of those killed and the injured victims in the clash as well as action against police.