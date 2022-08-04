Politics

BNP withdraws dawn to dusk hartal after 6 hrs in Bhola

UNB
Bhola
BNP leaders at the press briefing at Bhola district party office.
BNP leaders at the press briefing at Bhola district party office.UNB

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) cut short their daylong general strike in Bhola by six hours which they called protesting the death of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) district unit president Noor-e-Alam, in a clash between police and supporters of the main opposition party.

The party said the decision was taken considering people's sufferings. Senior BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy made the announcement at a press briefing held at district party office on Thursday noon.

Gayeshwar alleged, “We have not seen any punitive measures or any action against police till date.” He also demanded compensation for the families of those killed and the injured victims in the clash as well as action against police.

After the press conference, the wife and children of slain Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim were provided financial assistance by BNP.

Following the announcement, shops opened and traffic movement became normal on the district roads.

Till 12.00pmon Thursday, protesting BNP men staged demonstrations and brought out processions in different parts of the district in a peaceful manner, said BNP’s Bhola unit joint general secretary Humayun Kabir Sopan.

Due to the strike, most shops and business establishments on Mahajanotti Sadar Road and around the BNP office, remained shut in the morning.

Only a few vehicles were seen plying on the roads in the district. However, long-haul buses were seen moving on the Bhola-Charfashion route.

Besides, law enforcers were deployed at some of the main points in the district town to avoid any untoward situation.

Noor-e-Alam sustained bullet wounds during the clash with police on Sunday.

Humayun said that Noor-e- Alam was taken to Comfort Hospital in the capital on the same day, where he succumbed to his injuries around 3.15pm on Wednesday. He had been on life support at the hospital.

As part of BNP’s countrywide demonstration programme protesting the ongoing load shedding and mismanagement in the power sector, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of their district party office in Bhola on Sunday.

At one point, police obstructed them when they tried to stage demonstrations at Kalinath Roy Bazar around 11.30am, triggering a clash.

Later, police fired bullets and lobbed teargas shells that left local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim dead and some other leaders and activists of the party injured.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment