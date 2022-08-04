BNP withdraws dawn to dusk hartal after 6 hrs in Bhola

After the press conference, the wife and children of slain Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim were provided financial assistance by BNP.
Following the announcement, shops opened and traffic movement became normal on the district roads.
Till 12.00pmon Thursday, protesting BNP men staged demonstrations and brought out processions in different parts of the district in a peaceful manner, said BNP’s Bhola unit joint general secretary Humayun Kabir Sopan.
Due to the strike, most shops and business establishments on Mahajanotti Sadar Road and around the BNP office, remained shut in the morning.
Only a few vehicles were seen plying on the roads in the district. However, long-haul buses were seen moving on the Bhola-Charfashion route.
Besides, law enforcers were deployed at some of the main points in the district town to avoid any untoward situation.
Noor-e-Alam sustained bullet wounds during the clash with police on Sunday.
Humayun said that Noor-e- Alam was taken to Comfort Hospital in the capital on the same day, where he succumbed to his injuries around 3.15pm on Wednesday. He had been on life support at the hospital.
As part of BNP’s countrywide demonstration programme protesting the ongoing load shedding and mismanagement in the power sector, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of their district party office in Bhola on Sunday.
At one point, police obstructed them when they tried to stage demonstrations at Kalinath Roy Bazar around 11.30am, triggering a clash.
Later, police fired bullets and lobbed teargas shells that left local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim dead and some other leaders and activists of the party injured.