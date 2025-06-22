NCP seeks ‘waterlily’ as electoral symbol in application to election commission for registration
The National Citizen Party (NCP) on Sunday submitted its application to the election commission seeking “waterlily” as its electoral symbol in application for the party’s registration with the EC.
NCP, however, also kept “pen” and “mobile phone” as their favourite electoral symbols.
NCP’s member secretary Akhter Hossen, chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator (northern region) Sarjis Alam, and senior joint convener Samatha Sharmin were present while submitting the application to the EC in the capital’s Agargaon this afternoon.
Speaking to the media after submitting the application, Akhter Hossen said, “We just have submitted our application fulfilling all the conditions for our party’s registration with the election commission as per the Representation of the People Order (RPO). The EC officials have received our application.”
Nasiruddin Patwary hoped people will cast their votes for NCP in the coming parliamentary election and help form the government as they ensured victory of the people in the mass uprising on 5 August last year.
NCP was launched on 28 February by the leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, the platform that led the student-people uprising against the then Awami League government, and Jatiya Nagorik Committee.