NCP seeks ‘waterlily’ as electoral symbol in application to election commission for registration

The National Citizen Party (NCP) on Sunday submitted its application to the election commission seeking “waterlily” as its electoral symbol in application for the party’s registration with the EC.

NCP, however, also kept “pen” and “mobile phone” as their favourite electoral symbols.

NCP’s member secretary Akhter Hossen, chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator (northern region) Sarjis Alam, and senior joint convener Samatha Sharmin were present while submitting the application to the EC in the capital’s Agargaon this afternoon.