Khaleda Zia’s condition now stable: Zahid Hossain

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain has said her condition is now stable.

She has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city.

“Madam’s physical condition is now stable and it has improved a little compared to the day she was admitted to the hospital,” he said.

The physician said the medical board members, headed by professor Sahabuddin Talukder, reviewed the reports of various medical tests of the BNP chief.

“They’re giving her necessary treatment based on the test reports and her physical condition."

Zahid, also a BNP vice chairman, said the medical board is supposed to sit in a meeting in the afternoon to determine Khaleda's next course of treatment.