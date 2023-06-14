Khaleda Zia’s condition now stable: Zahid Hossain

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain has said her condition is now stable.
She has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city.
“Madam’s physical condition is now stable and it has improved a little compared to the day she was admitted to the hospital,” he said.
The physician said the medical board members, headed by professor Sahabuddin Talukder, reviewed the reports of various medical tests of the BNP chief.
“They’re giving her necessary treatment based on the test reports and her physical condition."
Zahid, also a BNP vice chairman, said the medical board is supposed to sit in a meeting in the afternoon to determine Khaleda's next course of treatment.
In response to a question, he said that the BNP chairperson may have to stay in the hospital for a few more days.
She was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital early Tuesday as she suddenly fell sick with fever and stomachache. Later, she underwent various medical examinations under the close supervision of her medical board at the hospital in the city's Bashundhara area.
Khaleda, 78, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems. Since her conditional release in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist professor Shahabuddin Talukder.
Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.