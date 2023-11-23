Rumeen Farhana meets with US Embassy officials

Rumeen Farhana, the co-secretary of international affairs for BNP and a former member of parliament, held a meeting with two officials from the United States Embassy in Dhaka.
The meeting took place at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.
The two US Embassy officials in charge of political affairs attended the meeting, during which various recent political issues were discussed.
When asked about the meeting, Rumeen Farhana informed Prothom Alo that she raised concerns about the disruption of BNP's grand rally due to police attacks and clashes on 28 October.
Additionally, she addressed the subsequent arrest spree initiated by the police, highlighting these issues to the US officials.