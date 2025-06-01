Election not beyond 30 June: Press Secretary

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam has reiterated that the election could be held earlier, but not beyond 30 June next year.

“It could take place in December, January, February, March, April, May, or even June. But it will not go beyond 30 June,” he said in response to a question about the national election.

He made this statement while speaking to journalists at a press conference on Sunday afternoon at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, which was organised to brief about the chief adviser’s recent visit to Japan.

Members of the chief adviser’s press wing discussed the Japan visit and other current issues during the briefing.