Election not beyond 30 June: Press Secretary
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam has reiterated that the election could be held earlier, but not beyond 30 June next year.
“It could take place in December, January, February, March, April, May, or even June. But it will not go beyond 30 June,” he said in response to a question about the national election.
He made this statement while speaking to journalists at a press conference on Sunday afternoon at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, which was organised to brief about the chief adviser’s recent visit to Japan.
Members of the chief adviser’s press wing discussed the Japan visit and other current issues during the briefing.
Deputy press secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar said that chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus would inaugurate the second round of discussions with political parties under the National Consensus Commission at 4:00 pm on Monday.
Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar added that all political parties involved in the reform process have been invited to attend the meeting.
He further stated, “The chief adviser will inaugurate the second phase of discussions on the reform initiative, starting tomorrow (Monday). We hope these discussions will conclude soon, and at the end of the talks, they will be able to make a clear announcement regarding the July Charter, which is currently under development.”
Ties with Japan strengthened
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam remarked that Bangladesh's relationship with Japan had grown stronger as a result of the visit.
He informed the media that six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two countries during the visit. Among these, Japan pledged to provide a USD 418 million Development Policy Loan, commonly referred to as budget support.
Shafiqul Alam further stated that the chief adviser had a very cordial meeting with the prime minister of Japan.
“We sought several assurances, and they affirmed their continued support for the interim government,” he said.
He also announced that Japan would provide USD 641 million in assistance for the Joydebpur-Ishwardi dual gauge railway line. Additionally, Japan is giving USD 4.2 million for human resource development and scholarships.
He expressed optimism that Japan would provide substantial assistance for the Maheshkhali-Matarbari Development Project, which is estimated to cost USD 29 billion.
The chief adviser also held meetings with Japan’s major investment firms, the press secretary said, adding, “We received a positive response from them. We hope many large Japanese investors will come to Bangladesh.”
He further mentioned that Japan intends to recruit 100,000 skilled workers from Bangladesh over the next five years.
“As a result of this visit, I believe a new door has opened in Japan’s manpower market. Some agreements have been made in this regard.
Professor Yunus has already formed a taskforce to pursue this goal. With a coordinated effort, we may be able to send more than 100,000 workers,” he added.
Senior assistant press secretary Fayez Ahmed was also present at the press conference.