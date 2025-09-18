Jamaat begins protest rally with five demands

Jamaat-e-Islami’s pre-announced protest rally has begun, demanding five key points, including holding the next national election in February based on the updated voter list.

The rally started today, Thursday, at 5:00pm at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the capital.

The event is being presided over by Nurul Islam Bulbul, Ameer of Jamaat’s Dhaka South city unit. Senior party leaders, including Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, along with other central and Dhaka city committee leaders, will address the gathering.

The programme is being organised jointly by Jamaat’s Dhaka North and South city units.