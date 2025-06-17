Badiul Alam cites 3 types of reforms for democratic transition

Reform of three types – legal, institutional and infrastructural – are compulsory for a real democratic transition, electoral reform commission chief Badiul Alam Majumdar said on Monday.

“The electoral arena must be decriminalised in the first place to establish supremacy of citizens. At the same time, all sorts of monetary transactions in the political arena must stop and the civil society also has to be active. Besides, there must be citizen’s representation in every institution to ensure their accountability,” he stated.

Badiul Alam Majumdar made the remarks at a roundtable held at the Prothom Alo office in the capital’s Karwan Bazar Monday afternoon.