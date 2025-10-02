NCP leaders, activists accused of misconduct, journos boycott Akhter–Jara’s press conference at airport

Leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have allegedly misbehaved with newspersons at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

In protest, journalists boycotted the press conference of NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen and senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara, who returned from a trip to the United States.

The incident took place around 9:45 am today, Thursday, at the VIP gate of the airport.

At the time of the altercation, Akhter Hossen and Tasnim Jara had not yet arrived at the spot.