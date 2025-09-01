BNP’s 47th founding anniversary today

Today, 1 September, marks the 47th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The BNP has taken up various programmes including discussions and processions to mark the occasion.

The late President Ziaur Rahman founded the BNP on this day in 1978. He was the party’s founding chairman.

On 30 May, 1981, Ziaur Rahman was killed in Chattogram during a failed military coup.

Following a series of events, on 21 February, 1983, his wife, Khaleda Zia, took over the party’s leadership. She remains the chairperson of the party.

During the ousted Awami League government’s tenure, Khaleda Zia was arrested on 8 February, 2018, and sentenced in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. She spent more than two years in prison.