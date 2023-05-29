Govt softens tone on talks to resolve crisis over next polls: Fakhrul

The government has softened its tone on talks to resolve the political crisis over the next election through talks as its overenthusiasm has waned following the US visa policy for Bangladesh, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

Speaking at a discussion on Monday, he also said their party wants a peaceful transfer of power through a credible election under a non-party caretaker government.

In an oblique reference to the US visa policy, the BNP leader said, “They (AL) wanted to establish a one-party Baksal rule again under a different cover. But man proposes God disposes.”

He also said the ruling party leaders were trembling with very much excitement just a few days back for holding the next polls under the current government. “But now their excitement has started to wear off. Their tone has come down. They’re now saying the problem has to be resolved through talks as they don’t want unrest.”

BNP arranged the discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh marking the 42nd death anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman.

Earlier on Sunday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said her government does not want any more unrest and conflict rather it wants to improve the quality of people's lives.