No compromise in question on independence and democracy: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said there will be no compromise on the question of the war of independence and democracy.

“The 1971 and independence are at the heart of our philosophy. There can be no compromise there, nor in our commitment to democratic governance. Through dialogue, tolerance and acceptance of differing views, we believe we can reach a point where we can re-establish a truly democratic system," the news agency quoted the BNP leader as saying.

Speaking at a discussion titled ‘Expectations of the Mass Uprising and the Path to Democratic Transition in the Country’ organised by Ganatantra Manch at the National Press Club, Mirza Fakhrul on Saturday urged the interim government to promptly move towards holding elections, warning that the situation is becoming increasingly complicated as time passes.

“It seems the situation is getting more complicated with each passing day. Those who do not believe in democracy or a society free of exploitation are regrouping once again,” he said.