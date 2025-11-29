Section 144 imposed in Faridpur
The local administration has imposed Section 144 in Alfadanga upazila of Faridpur district to avoid possible chaos as two factions of BNP announced programmes at the same venue and time.
Russel Iqbal, Alfadanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and executive magistrate issued the order at 11 pm on Friday to maintain law and order.
The emergency restriction imposed from 10 am on Saturday, will remain in force until Saturday evening, said UNO Russel Iqbal.
Alfadanga Upazila unit BNP and Alfadanga municipality unit BNP called a rally at Asaduzzaman Girls High School on Saturday afternoon.
Another faction of BNP called a meeting at 3 pm at Arifuzzaman High School premises in Alfadanga municipality area protesting the attack of upazila unit Jubo Dal convener Minhazur Rahman Lipon.
All kinds of meeting and gathering have been prohibited in Alfadanga upazila and its adjacent areas during the period.