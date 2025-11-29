Section 144 imposed in Faridpur

The local administration has imposed Section 144 in Alfadanga upazila of Faridpur district to avoid possible chaos as two factions of BNP announced programmes at the same venue and time.

Russel Iqbal, Alfadanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and executive magistrate issued the order at 11 pm on Friday to maintain law and order.

The emergency restriction imposed from 10 am on Saturday, will remain in force until Saturday evening, said UNO Russel Iqbal.