NCP’s Monira Sharmin’s nomination paper rejected at scrutiny
The nomination paper of Monira Sharmin, a candidate of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami, has been rejected during scrutiny for a reserved women’s seat in the 13th National Parliament.
The returning officer declared her nomination invalid under the law, as three years have not yet passed since she resigned from her position at the state-owned Bangladesh Krishi Bank.
However, there is an opportunity to appeal against this decision to the Election Commission.
Speaking to journalists today, Thursday, after the scrutiny of nomination papers, returning officer and Joint Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Moin Uddin Khan said that Monira Sharmin’s nomination was cancelled because the required three-year period since leaving government service had not been completed.
Monira Sharmin told reporters that she would consult her lawyer and appeal against the decision. Her lawyer, Nazmus Sakib, said, “We will file an appeal with the Election Commission on Sunday to regain her candidacy. We are hopeful of success. We entered the election fully aware of the situation.”
Assistant returning officer and Deputy Secretary of the Election Commission, Monir Hossain, said an appeal can be made against the decision. If the seat remains vacant, it will be opened to all parties and alliances.
A total of 13 candidates from the Jamaat-led alliance submitted nomination papers for the reserved women’s seats in the 13th Parliament. During scrutiny on Wednesday, 12 were declared valid, while Monira’s nomination was kept pending. A final decision was made today.
Monira Sharmin was appointed joint convener of the NCP in March 2025. She joined Bangladesh Krishi Bank as an Officer General in November 2023 and resigned in December last year after two years of service.
According to Article 12(1)(c) of the Representation of the People Order, a person is disqualified from being elected as a Member of Parliament if they have resigned or retired from a government or statutory public authority position within the preceding three years.
BNP alliance: 36 nominations valid
Meanwhile, 36 nomination papers from the BNP-led alliance for reserved women’s seats in the 13th Parliament have been declared valid during scrutiny.
Returning officer and EC Joint Secretary Moin Uddin Khan conducted the scrutiny on Thursday morning at the Election Commission building. He said the nominations of 36 BNP alliance candidates were provisionally accepted. One nomination from an independent alliance was also accepted.
Assistant returning officer and EC Deputy Secretary Mohammad Monir Hossain added that three independently submitted nominations were rejected due to lack of support from any party or alliance.