NCP’s Monira Sharmin’s nomination paper rejected at scrutiny

The nomination paper of Monira Sharmin, a candidate of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami, has been rejected during scrutiny for a reserved women’s seat in the 13th National Parliament.

The returning officer declared her nomination invalid under the law, as three years have not yet passed since she resigned from her position at the state-owned Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

However, there is an opportunity to appeal against this decision to the Election Commission.

Speaking to journalists today, Thursday, after the scrutiny of nomination papers, returning officer and Joint Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Moin Uddin Khan said that Monira Sharmin’s nomination was cancelled because the required three-year period since leaving government service had not been completed.