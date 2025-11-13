Government fails to issue a stern message

Two factors are creating the tensions. One, attempts to obstruct the trial of the former autocratic prime minister; and, two, the confrontational stance between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami as the election approaches. The government appears to be struggling to handle this situation, showing both ineffectiveness and a lack of conviction.

Given the circumstances, it was essential for the government to send out a stern message that would reassure the general public and instill fear in political miscreants. But instead, the government has failed to deliver any such firm message. When this happens, the disruptive political quarters become even more reckless.

Taking advantage of the situation, other elements in society also begin acting with impunity. Incidents such as killings, mob lynching, and setting fire to the homes of opposition party leaders are occurring in various places.