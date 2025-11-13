Opinion: Md Nur Khan
Government fails to issue a stern message
There have been sporadic incidents of violence, with acts of sabotage are taking place in various areas centering on the “lockdown” program announced online by the banned Awami League. The public is anxious. The election is ahead. Meanwhile, disagreements over implementing the July Charter Accord have placed BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami at loggerheads. human rights activist Md Nur Khan shares his views in this regard.
What the country’s politics needed most was understanding. Unfortunately, the hope for a political understanding now seems a far cry. It had been expected that, after 5 August, there would be a change in the political culture. That, however, has not happened.
On the eve of setting the date for the verdict in the trial of former autocratic prime minister Sheikh Hasina, incidents of arson and bomb attacks have begun again, this time in the name of a "lockdown". A sense of fear and uncertainty prevails among the people. Since August, the law enforcement agencies have yet to regain their footing. In such a situation, political tensions are rising.
Two factors are creating the tensions. One, attempts to obstruct the trial of the former autocratic prime minister; and, two, the confrontational stance between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami as the election approaches. The government appears to be struggling to handle this situation, showing both ineffectiveness and a lack of conviction.
Given the circumstances, it was essential for the government to send out a stern message that would reassure the general public and instill fear in political miscreants. But instead, the government has failed to deliver any such firm message. When this happens, the disruptive political quarters become even more reckless.
Taking advantage of the situation, other elements in society also begin acting with impunity. Incidents such as killings, mob lynching, and setting fire to the homes of opposition party leaders are occurring in various places.
In the past, the autocratic government would, immediately after such incidents, issue statements in its own way without explanation or analysis. The policy-making circles of the interim government are now issuing statements of a similar kind. Such statements, in effect, encourage criminals to commit more crimes.
It is necessary to involve the public in creating a secure environment. In this regard, the government shows significant weakness in mobilising the public to establish such a sense of security.
* Md Nur Khan is a human rights activist