Islamic parties in an effort to reach 'consensus'  

Qawmi madrasa-based Islamic parties have engaged in an effort to reach an 'electoral consensus' among themselves, aiming at fielding candidates coordinately and building a competition in the next national elections.

The government has given a green signal so that Islamic parties can build up an 'electoral consensus'.

However, the process will not end up declaring a new political alliance.

Some Islamic parties have already started unofficial discussions regarding the issue.

In conversation with seven leaders of six Islamic parties, it was learnt that the initiative is now at the initial stage. It is still ambiguous to the parties how the next election will be held - under a neutral government, or under a government-controlled system.

They are preparing for the polls separately for now. There will be an electoral consensus on the basis of political situation and electoral system.

Abdur Rob Yousufi, nayeb-e ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Bangladesh, told Prothom Alon on Friday evening that they all are monitoring the government’s stance over the election.

“All are observing what the government does regarding the election. Also, many have been in the hope of getting something as a gift. Everything depends on the political situation and the method of election,” he added.