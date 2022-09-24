Islamic parties in an effort to reach 'consensus'  

There is a thought among us that we will do better if we reduce distance and reach a negotiation.Mujibur Rahman Hamidi, nayeb-e ameer of Khelafat Andolon
Among other Islamic parties, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Oikya Jote (Abdur Rakib) and a section of Jamiat Ulema -e Islam (Mansurul Hasan) are still with the BNP.
But none of these three parties are registered with the EC. Among them, the registration of Jamaat-e Islami was revoked on allegations of crime against humanity during the liberation war in 1971.
Jamaat-e-Islami has recently announced that they will join a simultaneous movement with BNP in demand of elections under a neutral government.
On the condition of anonymity, a central nayeb-e ameer of the party told Prothom Alo that Jamaat has been in close contact with other political parties and are trying to persuade them to join the simultaneous movement.
The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election (national polls) is expected to take place in December, 2023, or January, 2024. The Islamic parties have already started preparing for the election.
Islami Andolon, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam and Islami Oikya Jote have almost completed the selectin process of candidates. Besides, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon called a member conference on 1 October, marking the election.
Mujibur Rahman Hamidi, nayeb-e ameer of Khelafat Andolon, said, “The Islamic parties are not with two major parties right now. So, there is a thought among us that we will do better if we reduce distance and reach a negotiation.”
Basically, 10 Islamic parties registered at the election commission (EC) are trying to reach an electoral consensus. Five of them were once part of the BNP-led 20-party alliance, but have dropped out at different times. The ongoing negotiation is mainly targeted to these parties.
The parties are Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Islami Oikya Jote, Khelafat Majlish, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon.
Apart from that, the negotiation includes Islami Andolan Bangladesh. All these parties maintain a strong foothold among the students of Qawmi madrasas.
The remaining Islamic parties are Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Islamic Front, and Zaker Party. Tariqat Federation is part of the Awami League-led 14 party alliance while the following ones also have an alliance with the ruling party.
There is a little hope that these parties will leave the association of Awami League and join any other alliance or electoral alliance. However, Bangladesh Islamic Front, led by MA Matin, opposed the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) in the next polls during its dialogue with the EC.
Talking to Prothom Alo, MA Matin said they do not belong to any political alliance right now. There is room to consider the upcoming political context and other issues.
“If another election like that of 20214 takes place, we will think whether we will take part or not,” he added.
It was learnt that Islami Andolon, a party led by Charmonai Pir, initially took the initiative to bring all Islamic parties under a single umbrella. They already held talks with six to seven parties, including Khelafat Andolon, Khelafat Majlish, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam, Nizami-e-Islami Party ( a faction), and Muslim League ( a faction).
Gazi Ataur Rahman, senior joint secretary general of Islami Andolon, said the initiative has been in progress. His party is willing to participate in the election in consensus with other Islamic parties, if there is an environment for election.
However, there is uncertainty how many parties will agree with the initiative and reach an electoral deal. There are differences among the Islamic parties over various issues. Besides, they are not in a comfortable state due to multi-faceted pressure and surveillance by the government.
Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam dropped out of the BNP-led alliance in July and announced to participate in the upcoming polls alone. They made the declaration hours after a meeting with the home minister at the secretariat on 14 July.
Some 60 leaders and activists of the party were accused in cases filed over the violence centering the Indian prime minister’s Bangladesh visit in March last year. There was a speculation that the party was forced to leave the BNP alliance against the backdrop.
The imprisoned Jamait men were released following the party’s declaration.
The secretary general of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Manjurul Islam Efendi, said they are preparing for the election and are also keeping a careful eye on the situation.
“There is no final word in politics. Whether we will go to the election or not, it will be decided by the party as per the situation,” he added.