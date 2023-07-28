BNP conspiring to kill democracy: AL

Leaders of governing Awami League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League started delivering speeches at around 3:30 pm at the rally that saw a huge turnout.

In his speech, Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif alleged that the BNP is playing a game as part of foreign conspiracies. Arguing in favour of his statement, the ruling party leader said when BNP and Jamaat holds a meeting or rally, it comes following a meeting at a specific ambassador's office.

"I would like to ask the foreigners, who do you want to ensure human rights with? Those who killed people from 2001 to 2006? Who do you speak of democracy for? A party that took birth in the cantonment? The people have a good idea of these issues. Those you (the specific ambassador) started the game with, the people cannot let you execute your plan," he added.