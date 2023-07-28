BNP conspiring to kill democracy: AL

Awami League leaders have alleged that the BNP is hatching a plot to kill democracy as part of foreign conspiracies. But all these conspiracies will face a befitting reply and not survive.
They were speaking at a peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram national mosque on Friday afternoon. The ruling party's three associate organisations arranged the programme in an apparent counter to the grand rally of the de facto opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), in the Naya Paltan area.
Leaders of governing Awami League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League started delivering speeches at around 3:30 pm at the rally that saw a huge turnout.
In his speech, Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif alleged that the BNP is playing a game as part of foreign conspiracies. Arguing in favour of his statement, the ruling party leader said when BNP and Jamaat holds a meeting or rally, it comes following a meeting at a specific ambassador's office.
"I would like to ask the foreigners, who do you want to ensure human rights with? Those who killed people from 2001 to 2006? Who do you speak of democracy for? A party that took birth in the cantonment? The people have a good idea of these issues. Those you (the specific ambassador) started the game with, the people cannot let you execute your plan," he added.
AFM Bahauddin Nasim, another joint general secretary of Awami League, said the BNP has resorted to conspiracies to kill democracy. "Millions of peace soldiers gathered here to maintain peace. We will uphold the peace."
Ahmad Hossain, organising secretary of Awami League, described the rally as a youth gathering that created fear among the BNP men and stood firm to withstand any challenges posed by the BNP.
"We will sacrifice ourselves, but will not allow anyone to sell the independence of Bangladesh. Whatever the conspiracy is, we will respond; no conspiracy will sustain," he added.
Swechchhasebak League president Gazi Mejbaul Hossain called upon the party members to remain vigilant to tackle any untoward situation. He also expressed commitment to following the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Saddam Hossain, president of Bangladesh Chhatra League, warned against any attempt to establish an undemocratic government in Bangladesh and assured that they would take a stand against those who promote violence and terrorism.