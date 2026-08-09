PM meets Hefazat Ameer Muhibullah Babunagari
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today met Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari, Ameer of Hefazat Islam in Fatikchhari.
Allama Muhibullah Babunagari, also the principal of Al-Jamiatul Islamia Azizul Ulum Babunagar Madrasah in Fatikchhari welcomed the premier upon his arrival at the madrasah.
The prime minister was taken to the guest reception room where a meeting was held.
During the meeting Tarique Rahman inquired about Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari’s health.
Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, State Minister for Land and Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Mir Mohammed Helal Uddin, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, Members of Parliament Sarwar Alam and Gias Kader Chowdhury were present.
When the Prime Minister arrived at the madrasah premises, students stood in rows along both sides of the road to welcome him.
The Prime Minister proceeded to the students and exchanged greetings with them.
The Prime Minister attended a views-exchange meeting on the madrasah premises with the principal in the chair.