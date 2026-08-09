PM meets Hefazat Ameer Muhibullah Babunagari

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today met Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari, Ameer of Hefazat Islam in Fatikchhari.

Allama Muhibullah Babunagari, also the principal of Al-Jamiatul Islamia Azizul Ulum Babunagar Madrasah in Fatikchhari welcomed the premier upon his arrival at the madrasah.

The prime minister was taken to the guest reception room where a meeting was held.

During the meeting Tarique Rahman inquired about Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari’s health.