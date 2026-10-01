3 committees including Dhaka North City BNP dissolved, 14 expelled
The committees of Dhaka North City unit BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) and Jubo Dal and Dhaka West City unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have been dissolved. At the same time, 14 leaders and activists across various tiers of the ruling BNP, JCD, Swechchhasebak Dal and Sramik Dal have been expelled.
These decisions were announced on Wednesday through separate press releases issued by the respective party and affiliate bodies.
The decisions came amid allegations that some local leaders and activists were involved in the recent attack and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP Centre, a maternal and child healthcare facility in the capital’s Mirpur.
However, the party statements did not mention the attack at Radda. The expulsions were attributed to allegations of activities against party discipline and unethical conduct. The Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal committees were dissolved because their terms had expired, according to the statements.
A press release signed by BNP Assistant Office Secretary Muhammad Munir Hossain stated that the existing 51-member convening committee of Dhaka North City BNP, led by Convener Md. Aminul Islam and Member Secretary Md. Mostafa Zaman, has been dissolved. A new committee for the city unit would be announced soon. The statement did not mention any reason for dissolving the committee.
In another press release issued on the same day, the BNP announced the expulsion of three individuals. Shah Ali Thana BNP Joint Convener Khalil Chowdhury, C-Block Unit BNP General Secretary Anwar Hossain and Dhaka North City BNP Member Hafizur Rahman Shukku.
The notice stated that they were expelled from all party positions, including their primary membership, over allegations of anti-organisational activities, including unethical acts.
Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal committees dissolved
A press release signed by Jubo Dal Joint General Secretary (in charge of office) Minhajul Islam Bhuiyan stated that the Dhaka North City Jubo Dal committee was dissolved due to the expiration of its term. The central president of the organisation Abdul Monayem Munna and Mohammad Nurul Islam Nayan enacted this decision.
Meanwhile, a press release signed by Chhatra Dal Office Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam announced the dissolution of its Dhaka West City unit committee due to tenure expiration, adding that a new committee would be announced soon.
In a separate statement, Chhatra Dal announced the expulsion of five individuals from their organisational posts on specific charges of breaching organisational discipline.
They are Vice President of Dhaka West City Chhatra Dal Sarwar Alam Piash, Senior Joint General Secretary Md. Rafiqul Islam Jinnah, Convener of Darussalam Thana Chhatra Dal Iqbal Hossain Dipu, Member Secretary Omar Nayeem and Member Secretary of Ward No. 93 Chhatra Dal Shanto Rahman.
Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir approved these decisions regarding the committee's dissolution and the expulsions, the release stated.
6 expelled from Swecchasebak Dal and Sramik Dal
Md Akhtar Hossain Mamun, Convener of Darussalam Thana Swechchhasebak Dal and Member Secretary Md Hafizur Rahman have been expelled from party posts on specific charges of involvement in activities contrary to party discipline. Leaders and activists at all levels of the organization have been instructed to sever all communication with them.
A press release signed by Swecchasebak Dal Assistant Office Secretary Md. Osman Gani stated that the central president of the organisation SM Jilani and general secretary Rajib Ahsan approved this decision.
Additionally, four Sramik Dal figures have been expelled from all organizational positions. They are Joint Convener of Shah Ali Thana Sramik Dal Monir Hossain, President of Shah Ali Thana Auto-Rickshaw Sramik Dal Jahangir Hossain, a member named Huzaifa and Convener of Darussalam Thana Sramik Dal Golam Rasul Parvez.
A press release signed by Sramik Dal Publicity and Publication Secretary Manzurul Islam Manju stated that they were expelled for engaging in activities contrary to party discipline. The organization's central president Anwar Hossain and general secretary Nurul Islam Khan Nasim approved the action.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mofizur Rahman Mamun, President of Ward No. 91 BNP under Pallabi police station in Dhaka North City was expelled from the party. The party cited anti-organisational activities, including unethical acts, as grounds for the disciplinary action.
It is reported that Mamun controls a criminal syndicate in Mirpur from Malaysia, while his two brothers, Jamil Rahman and Moshiur Rahman, manage operations on the ground.
The group faces allegations of extortion, controlling the garment scrap (jhut) trade, land grabbing, and drug trafficking across Mirpur's Pallabi, Mirpur-12, Sagufta and Baunia areas.