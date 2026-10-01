3 committees including Dhaka North City BNP dissolved, 14 expelled

The committees of Dhaka North City unit BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) and Jubo Dal and Dhaka West City unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have been dissolved. At the same time, 14 leaders and activists across various tiers of the ruling BNP, JCD, Swechchhasebak Dal and Sramik Dal have been expelled.

These decisions were announced on Wednesday through separate press releases issued by the respective party and affiliate bodies.

The decisions came amid allegations that some local leaders and activists were involved in the recent attack and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP Centre, a maternal and child healthcare facility in the capital’s Mirpur.