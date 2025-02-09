BNP delegation to meet chief adviser tomorrow
A delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to meet the interim government’s chief adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, at the state guest house Jamuna at 6:00 pm on Monday.
Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson’s media wing, confirmed the meeting to Prothom Alo on Sunday. He said they are yet to finalise the delegation members, but are expecting to discuss the ongoing political situation.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is currently abroad and is scheduled to return to Dhaka today, Sunday.
Meanwhile, a BNP delegation, led by the party’s standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, is scheduled to meet the chief election commissioner at 3:30 pm today. Two more standing committee members Salah Uddin Ahmed and Selima Rahman will also be in the delegation.