BNP delegation to meet chief adviser tomorrow

A delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to meet the interim government’s chief adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, at the state guest house Jamuna at 6:00 pm on Monday.

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson’s media wing, confirmed the meeting to Prothom Alo on Sunday. He said they are yet to finalise the delegation members, but are expecting to discuss the ongoing political situation.