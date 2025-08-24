The very BNP men for whom I fought for 15 years pushed me: Rumeen

Explaining her stance, the BNP central leader said, “Our leader Khaleda Zia has always said BNP wants elections under the pre-2008 constituency boundaries. The current boundaries were set by the fascist government to suit their own interests. We want a return to the pre-2008 boundaries.

“In the current boundary, there is no balance in the number of voters. Our constituency has about 420,000 voters, Bijoynagar has 610,000, and the Sadar has 600,000. If Budhanti, Chandura, and Harashpur unions are joined with Sarail, then voter numbers will be more balanced,” she explained.

Rumeen also argued that geographically and socially, residents of the three unions are linked to Sarail. They conduct official and land registry work there, and travel is also easier via Sarail.

Khaled Hossain Mahbub, BNP’s candidate aspirant for Brahmanbaria-3 and president of the district BNP — against whom Rumeen made her allegations — told reporters about the scuffle, “There was actually an argument between NCP and Barrister Rumeen Farhana. This was unfortunate and unwanted. It is deeply regrettable that such incidents happen at this level.”

On boundary changes, he said, “Three out of Bijoynagar’s 10 unions have been attached to Sarail–Ashuganj on the basis of wrong information. These unions are geographically connected to Bijoynagar. We want them to remain in Brahmanbaria-3.”

“The commission held the hearing. There was some commotion, where our opponents presented many false claims, which are not logical. We believe these three unions should remain with Sadar–Bijoynagar,” he added.