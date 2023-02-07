PM Hasina to pick AL candidate for presidential election

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina would nominate the party candidate for the presidential election.

The Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) in a meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban this evening has given power to the prime minister and the party chief to nominate its candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader came up with the update after emerging from the meeting.

"A proposal regarding to give the authority to the party chief Sheikh Hasina to nominate Awami League's candidate in the presidential election was placed in the meeting and the proposal was unanimously accepted. Now prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the symbol of unity, will put an end to all the speculations to this end," he said.