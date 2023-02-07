PM Hasina to pick AL candidate for presidential election

The Awami League candidates will submit their nominations on the last day of submission of nomination papers for the presidential post on 12 February.
The prime minister in her speech at the meeting asked the AL lawmakers to make interactions with the people and showcase the development works carried out by her government in the last 14 years after going to their constituencies.
She vowed to continue the development works, asking her party leaders and activists to seek vote for the boat, the election symbol of the AL, in the next election.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, parliament deputy leader Matia Chowdhury, chief whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, spoke on the occasion.