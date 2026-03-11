Jamaat’s decision on deputy speaker post to be clarified in formal talks: Taher

The opposition parliamentary party held a meeting today, Wednesday in the chamber of the leader of the opposition in Parliament and Jamaat-e-Islami ameer, Shafiqur Rahman, at the National Parliament.

Jamaat leader Abdullah Mohammad Taher was speaking to journalists after the meeting.

Abdullah Mohammad Taher told journalists that they believe the current president has no right to deliver a speech in Parliament.

He alleged that the president is an associate of an autocratic regime. He also said they do not understand why the BNP has allowed him to deliver a speech.

He added that they have taken certain decisions on the matter, which will become known tomorrow, Thursday.