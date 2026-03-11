Jamaat’s decision on deputy speaker post to be clarified in formal talks: Taher
In response to BNP’s call, Jamaat-e-Islami’s parliamentary party has taken a decision on whether to accept the National Parliament’s deputy speaker position.
Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, deputy leader of the opposition in Parliament and nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, has disclosed this.
He, however, said the decision would become clear when the matter is formally discussed.
The opposition parliamentary party held a meeting today, Wednesday in the chamber of the leader of the opposition in Parliament and Jamaat-e-Islami ameer, Shafiqur Rahman, at the National Parliament.
Jamaat leader Abdullah Mohammad Taher was speaking to journalists after the meeting.
Abdullah Mohammad Taher told journalists that they believe the current president has no right to deliver a speech in Parliament.
He alleged that the president is an associate of an autocratic regime. He also said they do not understand why the BNP has allowed him to deliver a speech.
He added that they have taken certain decisions on the matter, which will become known tomorrow, Thursday.
Referring to the deputy speaker’s post, the deputy leader of the Opposition said, “I will only say that we have taken a decision. However, what that decision is will be clarified when the matter is formally discussed.”
When journalists sought more specific information on the issue, Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, “You are all very sharp journalists. If you cannot understand from what I have said, then there is nothing more I can do.”
Abdullah Mohammad Taher added that Jamaat-e-Islami will always play a positive and serious role in Parliament.
Meanwhile, due to political engagements, Nahid Islam, chief whip of the opposition and convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) left before the opposition meeting concluded.
Akhtar Hossain, the party’s member secretary and a member of parliament, accompanied him. Although Nahid spoke to journalists, he did not disclose details of the discussion.
Afterwards, Jamaat leader Abdullah Mohammad Taher spoke to journalists. Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and leader of the opposition Shafiqur Rahman was also expected to brief the media after the meeting.
At the time of writing this report, he was still present at the Parliament building.