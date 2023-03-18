Country will become sanctuary of communal forces if BNP comes to power: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said that if the state power goes to BNP, the country will become a safe haven for communal forces.

"BNP is the resort of communalism. If the state power goes to the corrupt people like them (BNP-men), killing, money laundering and unrest will begin again," he said while addressing a discussion in the city.

Dhaka city south AL organised the discussion in the city's Dholaikhal area, marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day 2023.

Noting that BNP has two characteristics- corruption and killing people, Quader said, "BNP became champion in corruption for five consecutive times. Speaking against corruption doesn't suit with BNP leaders and activists. It is ridicules. They have no shame".