Jatiya Party central office attacked
Protesters launched an attack on the Jatiya Party’s (JaPa) central office in the capital’s Kakrail area on Saturday evening.
They set fire to the ground floor of the building. Police have since been deployed to the scene.
Witnesses said a group of demonstrators hurled bricks and stones at the party headquarters before torching part of the ground floor around 6:00 pm. Police used water cannons and baton charges to disperse the attackers, eventually extinguishing the fire.
Witnesses also reported repeated chases between the demonstrators and police during the incident.
The attackers smashed a portrait of JaPa founder HM Ershad that had been displayed at the front of the building.
By 7:15 pm, police had brought the situation under control. A heavy deployment of law enforcement remained in place, while JaPa leaders and activists gathered outside the office.
The incident follows violent clashes in the same area on Friday between activists of JaPa and the Gono Odhikar Parishad.
Several people, including Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur, were injured after police intervened with baton charges.