Nur met Israel's Mossad 3 times, says Palestine ambassador

Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan today said that Gono Odhikar Parishad's member secretary Nurul Haque Nur had three meetings with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, reports UNB.
The ambassador made the claim while speaking to media at the Palestinian embassy in Dhaka.
He was of the view that this kind of meeting with Mossad is a "threat to the security of Bangladesh."
"Our intelligence sources got photos of Nur meeting Israelis in Qatar, Dubai and India," Ramadan said.
The issue was first noticed by the Palestinian intelligence agency during the Football World Cup last year in Qatar, according to the ambassador.
The Palestinian ambassador also asked the Bangladesh government to seriously look into the matter.