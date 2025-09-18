Jamaat reiterates demand for elections under PR system
Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar on Thursday called for holding elections under the Proportional Representation (PR) system based on the July Charter, creating a level playing field before the national election.
“We are ready to return to the negotiation table, but the election must be held under the PR system,” he said.
The jamaat leader made the remarks at a protest rally and procession organized by the Dhaka North and South City units of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami at the south gate of the National Mosque on the first day of its three-day program.
He said that the government is under pressure and conspiracies are going on regarding the election. That is why we have taken to the streets; this is part of politics.
He said, “If the people accept it, you will also have to accept it. You are afraid, because if this happens, it will not be possible to establish fascism.”
Golam Porwar further said that the July Charter did not fulfill public aspirations. “It must be given a legal basis. Reforms must be made, and through a referendum, legal and constitutional legitimacy has to be established. This must be done before the elections, and elections must be held on the basis of the July Charter,” he added.
He warned that if elections are not held under the July Charter, “another fascism and another Sheikh Hasina will be born in the country,” which the people will not accept.
He also demanded justice for genocide perpetrators before the elections.
He said there will be more protest marches, adding: “The people’s aspiration for transparent elections is being pursued from all sides.”
“But one party is trying to obstruct the government. The national election must be held under the PR system and on the basis of the July Charter. Otherwise, it will go against the people’s aspirations,” he said.
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary A.H.M. Hamidur Rahman Azad said, their party wants fair elections but the reforms that were promised for elections have not yet been made.
Stating that without a legal basis for the July Charter there is no foundation for reforms, he warned, “If effective steps are not taken, the people will remain on the streets and will not return home until the demands are met.”
Jamaat’s Central Assistant Secretary General Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan said the current government is not a partisan government, but it is trying to side with one party.
“The people will not accept this. It will be resisted like fascism,” he added.
He further said law and order has not improved in the country. At Jahangirnagar University, there was a conspiracy to sabotage the central student union and hall elections. Why did it take so long to count the votes? The 13th National Parliament election will be held in February, but the people of this country will not accept another Awami League–style election.”
Earlier, on 15 September, the party had announced a three-day program with a five-point demand at a press conference held at the Al Falah Auditorium near Jamaat’s central office.
The five demands of Jamaat are: 1. Hold the next national election in February based on the July National Charter 2. Introduce the PR system in both houses of parliament in the upcoming election 3. Ensure a level playing field (equal opportunity for all) for free, fair, and acceptable elections. 4. Ensure visible justice for all atrocities, killings, and corruption committed by the fascist government 5. Ban the activities of the autocrat’s ally Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance.
On the same demands, Jamaat will hold protest processions in all divisional cities tomorrow (September 19), and in all districts or upazilas on 26 September.