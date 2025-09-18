Jamaat reiterates demand for elections under PR system

He said that the government is under pressure and conspiracies are going on regarding the election. That is why we have taken to the streets; this is part of politics.

He said, “If the people accept it, you will also have to accept it. You are afraid, because if this happens, it will not be possible to establish fascism.”

Golam Porwar further said that the July Charter did not fulfill public aspirations. “It must be given a legal basis. Reforms must be made, and through a referendum, legal and constitutional legitimacy has to be established. This must be done before the elections, and elections must be held on the basis of the July Charter,” he added.

He warned that if elections are not held under the July Charter, “another fascism and another Sheikh Hasina will be born in the country,” which the people will not accept.