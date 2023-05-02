AB Party celebrates its third anniversary

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, celebrated its third founding anniversary on Tuesday at its central office.
Professor Abul Kashem Fazlul Hoque, Ahmed Shorif chair at Dhaka University and convenor of committee for protection of Bangla Language, inaugurated the four-day long events across the country. The cake-cutting ceremony took place at party's central office on Tuesday.
Earlier, AFM Solaiman Chowdhury and Mojibur Rahman Monju, convenor and member secretary of the party respectively welcomed the guests.
In his welcome speech, professor Fazlul Hoque said it is a real pleasure to see that AB Party had successfully accomplished three years of its journey.
The journey is still a long one and it is so important to project dream among the young generation for a different Bangladesh. Current political deadlock had created a sense of vacuum as well as frustration. AB Party is expected to trigger that inner sense to inspire the citizens to act and get engaged into the nation building process, he added.
Guest speakers reiterated the need for return to true democracy contrasting the family-based dynastic politics. It is so sad to see that those who led our liberation struggle are now leading the authoritarian regime. Ruling with iron fist simply goes against the very essence of our proclamation of independence: equality, human dignity and social justice.
AFM Solaiman Chowdhury said, "We are grateful to our activists and organisers around the country who have been working so hard to mobilise the party. We also thank the people of this country and well-wishers who supported us, stood by us and put their trust upon us."
Mostofa Mohsin Montu, Gono Forum president, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikko, VP Nurul Haque Nur, member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Major (retd.) Akhtaruzzaman, Golam Sarwar Milon, former state minister, Taimur Alom Khondoker, columnist Gautom Dash, professor Mozaharul Hoque, former WHO public health expert, Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat, president of BNP freedom fighters wing, adv. Muhsin Rashid, adv. Shah Alam Badol of Bikolpodhara, Adv. Shubroto Chowdhury of Gono Forum, Ashraf Ali Akon of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, professor Abdul Latif Masum, former VC of Patuakhali Science and Technology University, professor Arif Billah of DU Farsi dept, MJ (retd.) Amsa Amin of Naitik Shomaj, Iqtider Ahmed, former register of Supreme Court, Bobby Hajjaj of NDM and M Enamul Hoque were present in the occasion.