AB Party celebrates its third anniversary

Earlier, AFM Solaiman Chowdhury and Mojibur Rahman Monju, convenor and member secretary of the party respectively welcomed the guests.

In his welcome speech, professor Fazlul Hoque said it is a real pleasure to see that AB Party had successfully accomplished three years of its journey.

The journey is still a long one and it is so important to project dream among the young generation for a different Bangladesh. Current political deadlock had created a sense of vacuum as well as frustration. AB Party is expected to trigger that inner sense to inspire the citizens to act and get engaged into the nation building process, he added.