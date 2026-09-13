NCP announces mayoral candidates for Dhaka’s two city corporations
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has officially announced Nasiruddin Patwary as its mayoral candidate for the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan as its candidate for the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) elections.
A discussion with potential councillor candidates from various wards of the two city corporations was held at the NCP’s party office in Banglamotor, Dhaka, today, Sunday afternoon. NCP Convener and Chief Whip of the opposition in parliament Nahid Islam made the announcement after the meeting, reports a press release issued by the party.
Earlier, the meeting discussed organisational preparations down to the ward level ahead of the city corporation elections, the selection of potential councillor candidates and various civic issues in the capital. Nahid Islam provided overall guidance to party leaders on these matters.
The meeting emphasised identifying civic problems at the ward level and launching movements around them, maintaining regular contact with the families of those killed and injured in July and standing by them. Party leaders were also instructed to monitor and build resistance at the ward level against the subversive activities of the fallen and fugitive Awami League, whose activities are banned.