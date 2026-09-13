NCP announces mayoral candidates for Dhaka’s two city corporations

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has officially announced Nasiruddin Patwary as its mayoral candidate for the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan as its candidate for the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) elections.

A discussion with potential councillor candidates from various wards of the two city corporations was held at the NCP’s party office in Banglamotor, Dhaka, today, Sunday afternoon. NCP Convener and Chief Whip of the opposition in parliament Nahid Islam made the announcement after the meeting, reports a press release issued by the party.