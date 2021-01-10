40 BNP men sued for 'threatening to oust govt’ through armed movement

A case was filed against 40 leaders and activists of Chattogram unit of de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party for threatening to oust government through an armed movement, reports news agency UNB.

Patiya upazila unit Awami League president AKM Shamsuzzaman Chowdhury filed the case with Patiya police station on Saturday midnight, said officer-in-charge Rezaul Karim Majumdar.

BNP leaders Enamul Haque Enam, Khorshed Alam, Mafzal Ahmed, Khalilur Rahman Babu, Abdul Monaf, Nurul Absar, Tariqul Islam, and Mohammad Yusuf were among the accused.

According to the case statement, Enam was elected convener of the Patiya upazila unit of BNP. During a views exchange meeting with the leaders and activists of BNP, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, he made some reportedly provocative remarks saying to ‘oust government’ and urged the activists to prepare with firearms and sticks for that.