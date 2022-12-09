Who has been defeated now: Obaidul Quader

Dhaka City South Awami League organised the gathering in protest of what they termed, BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, militancy, anarchy, evil politics and anti-national terror activities.
Addressing the gathering, road transport and bridge minister Obaidul Quader said, when I came to the streets today, I could clearly see that Awami League was prepared. Sheikh Hasina's people were ready. Tonight the Brazil-Croatia and the Argentina-Netherlands games will take place in Qatar. In Bangladesh the game will be against the evil forces, against militancy, misrule and arsonists. The evil forces versus Awami League game will take place on the political field.
Addressing BNP, the AL general secretary said, "We have given in enough, but no more. If they bring sticks and fire, the game will be on against them. The game will be on against those who attacked the police."
Sternly criticising the media, Obaidul Quader said, journalist friends, highlight the truth. Some of the media are in a race to bring BNP to power. Identify them. They will be given a reply in due time. When I see some of these media at night and in the morning, it seems as if there is no other party here.
Referring to the foreign diplomats, AL general secretary said, "Foreign friends, we do not interfere in your internal matters. Those who are in the embassies here, do not take sides. Do not interfere in our domestic matters. We know how to protect our democracy."
The city is BNP's tomorrow
Obaidul Quader said, two days ago I said the clouds would clear. Two days ago I said BNP would get a solution. From Paltan I said Bangla College or Golapbagh. They finally agreed. Finally they had some sense.
They will be in Golapbagh tomorrow. Why will you be alarmed? We will tell the public not to be alarmed. We are going to Savar tomorrow. We are not in Dhaka. We are leaving the city to BNP tomorrow. We are in power. Why will we want unrest? We are in power, why will we create any disruption? There is still one year before the election.
After this statement, however, he addressed the party men saying, "Tomorrow, the 10th, be on strict guard, all right."
Also speaking at the gathering were Dhaka City South Awami League president Abu Ahmed Mannafi and general secretary Humayun Kabir, AL presidium members Abdur Razzak, Shahjahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury, joint general secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and others.