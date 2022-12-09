Who has been defeated now: Obaidul Quader

Dhaka City South Awami League organised the gathering in protest of what they termed, BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, militancy, anarchy, evil politics and anti-national terror activities.

Addressing the gathering, road transport and bridge minister Obaidul Quader said, when I came to the streets today, I could clearly see that Awami League was prepared. Sheikh Hasina's people were ready. Tonight the Brazil-Croatia and the Argentina-Netherlands games will take place in Qatar. In Bangladesh the game will be against the evil forces, against militancy, misrule and arsonists. The evil forces versus Awami League game will take place on the political field.

Addressing BNP, the AL general secretary said, "We have given in enough, but no more. If they bring sticks and fire, the game will be on against them. The game will be on against those who attacked the police."

Sternly criticising the media, Obaidul Quader said, journalist friends, highlight the truth. Some of the media are in a race to bring BNP to power. Identify them. They will be given a reply in due time. When I see some of these media at night and in the morning, it seems as if there is no other party here.