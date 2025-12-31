They were walking to show love for leader, honour her contributions to country, and bear witness to history

The clock showed 12:40pm. As I began walking from Karwan Bazar toward Manik Mia Avenue, I was joined by thousands of people. Everyone had the same destination—Manik Mia Avenue, the site of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayer. From different parts of the capital, thousands were making their way on foot to attend the funeral. People coming from outside Dhaka also joined the procession. Regardless of political affiliation or social status, everyone was rushing to bid farewell to the former prime minister.

As we moved along Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, the crowd grew denser. People lined both sides of the main road, crowded the foot overpasses, and filled the rooftops of nearby buildings—the city of Dhaka seemed transformed into a city of mourning. No one was shouting slogans or giving instructions, yet everyone was moving in the same direction. A silent order prevailed, born solely out of grief.

#More to follow...