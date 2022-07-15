EC plans to bring about changes to the EVM

Election commission (EC) has been mulling over bringing about some changes to the electronic voting machine (EVM), hoping that would make the voting process easier. The EC has been planning this when there prevails an ongoing debate and lack of trust on the use of EVM in the elections in the country.

In the current system, a voter needs to press two buttons to complete the voting. A voter is identified through his smart national identity card, national identity card, voter number and fingerprint. Then he gets the chance to vote through electronic ballot. He needs to press the white button below the ballot unit of the EVM. Then, the vote is ensured by pressing the green button at the ballot unit. Now, the EC is thinking of adopting a simpler process – the voting will be completed with just pressing one button, the white button.