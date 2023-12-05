Awami League denied permission for Dhaka rally on 10 Dec

The election commission has not permitted the ruling Awami League to hold a rally in Dhaka on 10 December.
Awami League’s Dhaka city south unit planned to organise the rally at the South Gate of the capital’s Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
Dhaka city south unit office secretary Md Riaz Uddin said the election commission did not give them the permission to hold the rally.
Awami League’s Dhaka city south unit said they had planned to hold the rally demanding the speedy trial of BNP-Jammat’s ‘terrorist gangs’, where family members of the people who were killed and injured in arson-petrol bomb attacks.
Road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader was expected to be the chief guest of the rally.
Riaz Uddin said they, however, will hold a discussion at the Dhaka district unit office in the capital’s Tejgaon on 10 December.