Police collecting data on number of minority, Jamaat voters

The letter sent to district police said that the next general election might be held at the end of 2023 or beginning of next year.

Sources said the field officials were asked to send the data of voters based on polling centres by email in a specified table. The information sought include the number of risky, very risky and general polling centres, direction and distance of polling centre from police station, description of the polling center’s infrastructure and whether the centre saw any violence in previous elections.

Moreover, the number of male and female voters, minority voters, Jamaat- e-Islami’s voters and Hijra voters have been sought.

Shusashoner Jonno Nagorik’s (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumder told Prothom Alo that the former election commissioner Mahbub Talukder in his book ‘Nirbachannama’ wrote that the election has now gone to the hand of law enforcers instead of the election commission.

They (law enforcers) took many initiatives in the past to influence the elections. The SB is probably collecting this data to influence the next election, he added.

He said different surveys had already revealed the number of minority voters or Hijra voters. It is not acceptable at all to collect information about the number of voters of any political party.