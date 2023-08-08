AB Party files review petition with EC for registration

AB Party has filed a review petition with the Election Commission on Tuesday morning demanding the party be granted registration immediately, says a press release.
Amar Bangladesh Party, in its petition, rejected the letter of EC not granting registration to the party earlier. AB Party stated that the EC previously said that the documents submitted by the party were found to have been accurate upon verification by the EC field officials. The high powered sub-committee of the EC conducted on-site investigation and found the information at the central and district offices of the party also to have been accurate.
Upon final review, the EC declared that everything has been found to be accurate for four parties including AB Party and decided to conduct re-investigation in some districts and upazilas. The district and upazila level leaders of the AB Party fully co-operated with the re-investigation and provided the EC with all the required documents.
However, the EC finally issued a letter informing the party that they did not fulfill all the conditions for registration. Highlighting the erroneous and self-contradictory letter and actions of the EC, the AB Party has filed a review petition stressing the importance of its registration for holding an effective national election in coming months.
A team of AB Party led by its central joint convener Tajul Islam visited the EC headquarters and filed the review petition. Joint member secretary of the AB Party Zobayer A Bhuiyan, central office secretary Abdullah Al Mamun and other leaders were also present.