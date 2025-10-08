Electoral symbol
NCP sends fresh letter to EC, reiterates demand for ‘shapla’
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has once again appealed to the election commission (EC) to allocate the ‘Shapla’ (water lily) as its official electoral symbol.
The party sent a formal letter via email to the EC secretary on Tuesday, reaffirming its position.
In the letter, the NCP expressed hope that the EC would amend the relevant regulations to allow the allocation of Shapla, White Shapla, or Red Shapla as its official symbol.
Although the NCP has fulfilled all registration requirements as a political party, its preferred symbol, Shapla, is not currently listed among those approved by the EC.
Earlier, the election commission had asked the party to select a symbol from the existing list by 7 October.
Responding to that directive, the NCP’s latest letter did not propose any alternative symbol. Instead, it submitted seven different design samples of the Shapla symbol for the EC’s consideration.
According to EC sources, the NCP wrote that the Shapla represents a “deep emotional and symbolic connection” with the general public.
“The NCP cannot ignore the people’s affection for the Shapla symbol,” the letter stated. “Choosing another symbol from the EC’s list is simply not possible for us.”