NCP sends fresh letter to EC, reiterates demand for ‘shapla’

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has once again appealed to the election commission (EC) to allocate the ‘Shapla’ (water lily) as its official electoral symbol.

The party sent a formal letter via email to the EC secretary on Tuesday, reaffirming its position.

In the letter, the NCP expressed hope that the EC would amend the relevant regulations to allow the allocation of Shapla, White Shapla, or Red Shapla as its official symbol.