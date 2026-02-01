13th JS election: 18 former top Islami Chhatra Shibir leaders contest as Jamaat candidates

Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated 16 leaders, who previously served as president or secretary general of Islami Chhatra Shibir, for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.

Apart from them, two former Chhatra Shibir presidents are contesting the election under the banners of two other parties. However, they too are running as candidates of the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance.

In total, 18 former top leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir are contesting this parliamentary election.

Nearly 80 per cent of Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidates in this election are new faces who have never contested a general election before. In the past, senior leadership dominated Jamaat’s electoral slate, but this time the picture is markedly different.

Alongside new faces, Jamaat has nominated a significant number of former senior leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir, some of whom have previously contested elections.