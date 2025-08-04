Shibir men in Chhatra League guise were part of repression in DU halls, alleges Kader

Kader wrote, “On the night of 22 January, 2023, Shahriyat, a student from the 2019–20 session of Bijoy Ekattor Hall, was beaten throughout the night by Chhatra League activists. The attack was led by one Mazedur Rahman. I knew him as he was from my neighbourhood. As we were students of the same madrasa I knew he used to be involved in Shibir politics. After coming to the campus (DU), he turned into a brutal oppressor.”

Musaddiq Billah, Office Secretary in the last DU Chhatra League committee and a 2017–18 session student from my district, came from a Jamaat family. He was once a Shibir affiliate, but for the sake of position, he became an extreme Chhatra League loyalist. Despite not holding any earlier posts, he managed to grab the Office Secretary position directly—imagine the level of loyalty he had to prove, the extent to which he had to embody the Chhatra League identity!”

He also named Afzalun Naeem from the 2016–17 session of Jasimuddin Hall, notorious for abuse in the guest room.

“Students were fed up with Naeem’s oppression. Yet now he serves as a special assistant to Shibir’s iconic leader Shishir Monir. Elias Hossain, of the 2016–17 session from Mujib Hall, was known as a terror to juniors. He did politics with Sanjit, was a hall candidate, used to force students into rallies, inflicted unbearable mental torture in the guest room, and even got a position in Chhatra League. After 5 August, Elias reemerged as a senior Shibir leader, often seen with Shibir’s imams.”

Kader alleged that in 2017, five students in Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall were brutally tortured overnight and driven out for merely liking Islamic pages on Facebook, suspected of being Shibir affiliates. A case was filed against 13 Chhatra League leaders for this.

Shahadat Hossain Sohel, former sports secretary of the hall, checked a student’s phone and suddenly launched the attack. Shahadat was widely known as a Shibir man. He further alleged that after a Facebook post on Shahadat, Sadiq Kayem called the poster asking not to implicate Shahadat, insisting he was a good person.