About 700 detained over Saturday’s violence: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said about 700 people were detained over violence that took place yesterday, Saturday.
The minister disclosed the data on the detainees while replying to queries of newspersons after a meeting with the election monitoring forum at the secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.
Asaduzzaman Khan said those who will be found to have no involvement will be released from police station. However, several people have been produced before the court, but he doesn’t know the exact figure as yet.
Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced sit-ins at the entry points of the capital for Saturday, a day after the party held a grand rally in Dhaka on Friday.
A series of clashes took place between the leaders and activists and the police at least in five places.
On the other hand, leaders and activists of ruling Awami League and its associated bodies also took to the streets in the name of ‘remaining alert’ and engaged in clashes with the oppositions in different places.
This violence also left many people injured from both sides and a number of BNP leaders and activists were detained and arrested.