Jamaat presents us as extremists at US Embassy: Charmonai pir
Islami Andolan Bangladesh ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim alleged that leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami went to the US embassy in Dhaka and portrayed them as militants.
He said, “I have seen in various places that they (Jamaat-e-Islami) hold meetings with America, where they present us as extremists.”
Islami Andolan Bangladesh ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim made the remarks while responding to journalists’ questions during the announcement of the party manifesto titled “Manifesto of Public Expectation” on Wednesday afternoon.
The party announced the manifesto at its office in Purana Paltan in the capital. Senior party leaders were present at the time.
Rezaul Karim, who is known as the Pir of Charmonai, said, “No political leader in Bangladesh has ever said that there are militants or extremists in the country, and there is no such history in Bangladesh. This is because no one wanted to tarnish the image of Bangladesh. But we have to say with regret that Jamaat’s nayeb-e-ameer Abdullah Muhammad Taher presented us as militants at the American embassy.”
Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim strongly criticised Jamaat-e-Islami.
He said, “They hold secret meetings with America and secret meetings with India. Meetings can take place, but why should they be secret, and India has clearly said that this is part of a continuity, which shows that their meetings have taken place many times earlier.”
In response to a question regarding withdrawing from the electoral understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said that there was a lack of Islamic ideals and unity within the Jamaat-led alliance and that such a political position amounted to deception of the nation.
He said Islami Andolan Bangladesh severed ties with the alliance for this reason.
Rezaul Karim said that staying with those who lack internal harmony would deceive the nation.
He said, “The people of Bangladesh will be deceived, and instead of becoming a beautiful country, Bangladesh will become an ugly country.”
The Islami Andolan leader said Islami Andolan Bangladesh withdrew from the alliance for this reason.