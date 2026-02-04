Jamaat presents us as extremists at US Embassy: Charmonai pir

Islami Andolan Bangladesh ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim alleged that leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami went to the US embassy in Dhaka and portrayed them as militants.

He said, “I have seen in various places that they (Jamaat-e-Islami) hold meetings with America, where they present us as extremists.”

Islami Andolan Bangladesh ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim made the remarks while responding to journalists’ questions during the announcement of the party manifesto titled “Manifesto of Public Expectation” on Wednesday afternoon.

The party announced the manifesto at its office in Purana Paltan in the capital. Senior party leaders were present at the time.

Rezaul Karim, who is known as the Pir of Charmonai, said, “No political leader in Bangladesh has ever said that there are militants or extremists in the country, and there is no such history in Bangladesh. This is because no one wanted to tarnish the image of Bangladesh. But we have to say with regret that Jamaat’s nayeb-e-ameer Abdullah Muhammad Taher presented us as militants at the American embassy.”