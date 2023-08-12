Awami League central working committee meeting today

The central working committee of Awami League will hold a meeting at Ganobhaban at 7:30pm on Saturday, reports BSS.
AL president Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, said a press release signed by its office secretary Biplab Barua on Friday.
A number of important issues, including gearing up of party activities ahead of the elections, preparation of party's manifesto, ongoing political issues and the latest situation of the party's grassroots will be discussed in the meeting.
AL chief is expected to give directions to the party's grassroots leaders to take all-out preparations for the national elections.
Party general secretary Obaidul Quader has requested all members of the central executive committee to attend the meeting.