NCP won’t join any election without July Charter implemented

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has said that the NCP will not participate in any election without the implementation of the July Charter.

He made this statement today, Thursday afternoon, while speaking to journalists after visiting the grave of Sajjad Hossain, a July martyr, at Hatikhanah Cemetery in Syedpur upazila of Nilphamari.

“We have begun the July March to build the nation. This march, which started from the northern region, has been receiving overwhelming response from the people. Very soon, we will spread it across the country. Development must not be Dhaka-centric; it must focus on the entire nation. Although the fascist government fell due to the student–people’s movement, the mafia system has not ended. We must preserve the history of our struggle,” Nahid Islam said.