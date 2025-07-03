NCP won’t join any election without July Charter implemented
National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has said that the NCP will not participate in any election without the implementation of the July Charter.
He made this statement today, Thursday afternoon, while speaking to journalists after visiting the grave of Sajjad Hossain, a July martyr, at Hatikhanah Cemetery in Syedpur upazila of Nilphamari.
“We have begun the July March to build the nation. This march, which started from the northern region, has been receiving overwhelming response from the people. Very soon, we will spread it across the country. Development must not be Dhaka-centric; it must focus on the entire nation. Although the fascist government fell due to the student–people’s movement, the mafia system has not ended. We must preserve the history of our struggle,” Nahid Islam said.
Others accompanying Nahid Islam included NCP’s Chief Organiser for the southern region, Hasnat Abdullah; Chief Organiser for the northern region, Sarjis Alam; Senior Joint Convener, Samanta Sharmin; Senior Joint Member Secretary, Tasnim Zara; and Sajjad Hossain’s father, Md Alamgir. Nahid offered prayer at the grave of Sajjad Hossain.
Earlier, when the July March reached Syedpur, NCP Nilphamari district convener Mohammad Abdul Majid, local leader Tanzimul Alam, and other leaders welcomed the party representatives in front of the Railway Officers’ Club. The march then proceeded from Syedpur towards Nilphamari.