Journalist labelled “accomplice” and assaulted at Dhanmondi 32, Jamaat calls it a “misunderstanding”
A journalist was assaulted at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka on the founding anniversary of Awami League. The journalist alleged that a group of leaders and activists from Jamaat-e-Islami attacked him.
A Jamaat leader later described the incident as a “misunderstanding” and said the party would investigate the matter and take organisational action against those found responsible.
Leaders of the Awami League, which currently faces restrictions on its activities, had announced plans on social media to hold processions on Tuesday to mark the party's 77th founding anniversary while remaining in hiding following the July uprising that removed it from power.
In response, law enforcement agencies heightened security measures. Jamaat-e-Islami, the principal opposition party in Parliament, along with several other political parties, announced programmes and said they would remain active in the field to counter any Awami League activities.
As part of that programme, Jamaat-e-Islami's Dhaka city South unit held a rally in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 at approximately 8:45 am.
During the event, Daily Sakal multimedia reporter Mahfuzur Rahman Shishir came under attack. Several other journalists were also assaulted while attempting to protect him.
A Prothom Alo staff member present at the scene said that a Jamaat procession began in Kalabagan at around 8:30 am. The procession passed through the Sobhanbag Mosque area before ending on road 32 in Dhanmondi.
While the rally was in progress, journalists requested that the organisers shorten the speeches. This reportedly angered Jamaat leaders and activists.
At that point, they labelled journalist Mahfuzur Rahman Shishir an “associate of fascism” and assaulted him. Four or five other journalists also sustained injuries during the incident.
Following the attack, fellow journalists rescued Mahfuzur Rahman Shishir and took him to a nearby private hospital. After receiving treatment, he returned home.
Speaking to Prothom Alo by telephone in the afternoon, Mahfuzur Rahman Shishir said, “After the procession, Jamaat leaders were delivering speeches. When the Amir of Hazaribagh police station area was speaking, television cameramen requested that only the principal speaker address the gathering rather than everyone giving speeches. We told them that if everyone spoke, we would not be able to include all of it in our news reports. At that point, the Amir of Hazaribagh police station area said, ‘We will all speak. Stay if you want; if not, leave. We do not need you.’”
Mahfuzur Rahman Shishir said the attack followed his response to that remark. He said, “I protested and said that they could not speak to us in that manner. We are journalists, not your activists. After that, several people came and asked to check my identity card. Before I could even take it out of my pocket, they labelled me an associate of the dictatorship and began beating me. Later, when I tried to speak with other journalists, they attacked me for a second time.”
The journalist said that after the incident, Shafiqul Islam Masud, secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka South, Assistant Secretary Delwar Hossain, and Assistant Publicity Secretary Abdus Sattar Sumon contacted him and expressed regret over the incident.
Prothom Alo attempted to contact Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, head of Jamaat-e-Islami's Publicity and Media Department; Secretary Matiur Rahman Akanda; Dhaka South Amir Nurul Islam Bulbul; and Secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud for comment, but none responded.
Speaking to Prothom Alo by telephone in the afternoon, Delwar Hossain, assistant secretary of Dhaka South said, “An unfortunate incident occurred in Dhanmondi as a result of a misunderstanding.”
Delwar Hossain also said that the party had formed a three-member investigation committee led by Nur Nabi Manik, a member of the Dhaka South Executive Council and Director of the Dhanmondi Zone.
He said the committee had been instructed to submit its report by Wednesday. “Organisational action will be taken on the basis of the findings. The investigation will determine whether any Jamaat members were involved. It will also examine whether anyone took advantage of the large gathering to create disorder.”