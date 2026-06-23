Journalist labelled “accomplice” and assaulted at Dhanmondi 32, Jamaat calls it a “misunderstanding”

A journalist was assaulted at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka on the founding anniversary of Awami League. The journalist alleged that a group of leaders and activists from Jamaat-e-Islami attacked him.

A Jamaat leader later described the incident as a “misunderstanding” and said the party would investigate the matter and take organisational action against those found responsible.

Leaders of the Awami League, which currently faces restrictions on its activities, had announced plans on social media to hold processions on Tuesday to mark the party's 77th founding anniversary while remaining in hiding following the July uprising that removed it from power.

In response, law enforcement agencies heightened security measures. Jamaat-e-Islami, the principal opposition party in Parliament, along with several other political parties, announced programmes and said they would remain active in the field to counter any Awami League activities.